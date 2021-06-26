Left Menu

Assam reports 33 COVID-19 deaths, 2,640 new cases

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-06-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 23:18 IST
Assam reports 33 COVID-19 deaths, 2,640 new cases
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's COVID-19 tally jumped to 4,99,121 as 2,640 more people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, while 33 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,403, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Dibrugarh district reported 8 deaths, followed by Nagaon(6), three each from Sonitpur and Tinsukia and two each from Barpeta and Kamrup Metro.

Baksa, Biswanath, Darrang, Golaghat, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, Nalbari and Sivasagar district reported one death each, it said.

Of the 2,640 new COVID-19 cases detected during the day, Golaghat district reported 266 cases, Sonitpur (237), Jorhat (175), Kamrup Metro (172), the bulletin said.

The new cases were detected out of 1,27,887 tests conducted in the day with the daily positivity rate at 2.01 per cent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 1,44,67,443.

Assam currently has 27,565 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,65,806 people have recovered from the disease, including 3,499 on Saturday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.12 per cent.

The bulletin said the cumulative total beneficiaries vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far is 68,33,987 which include 56,52,309 receiving the first dose and 11,81,678 the second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
3
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia
4
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021