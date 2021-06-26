Assam reports 33 COVID-19 deaths, 2,640 new cases

Assam's COVID-19 tally jumped to 4,99,121 as 2,640 more people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, while 33 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,403, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Dibrugarh district reported 8 deaths, followed by Nagaon(6), three each from Sonitpur and Tinsukia and two each from Barpeta and Kamrup Metro.

Baksa, Biswanath, Darrang, Golaghat, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, Nalbari and Sivasagar district reported one death each, it said.

Of the 2,640 new COVID-19 cases detected during the day, Golaghat district reported 266 cases, Sonitpur (237), Jorhat (175), Kamrup Metro (172), the bulletin said.

The new cases were detected out of 1,27,887 tests conducted in the day with the daily positivity rate at 2.01 per cent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 1,44,67,443.

Assam currently has 27,565 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,65,806 people have recovered from the disease, including 3,499 on Saturday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.12 per cent.

The bulletin said the cumulative total beneficiaries vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far is 68,33,987 which include 56,52,309 receiving the first dose and 11,81,678 the second dose.

