Left Menu

U.S. reaches 322 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered -CDC

Those figures are up from the 321,199,379 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 25 out of 380,222,670 doses delivered. The agency said 178,873,816 people had received at least one shot, while 152,184,243 in the United States are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 23:45 IST
U.S. reaches 322 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered -CDC

The United States has administered 322,123,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning, and distributed 381,276,030 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday. Those figures are up from the 321,199,379 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 25 out of 380,222,670 doses delivered.

The agency said 178,873,816 people had received at least one shot, while 152,184,243 in the United States are fully vaccinated as of Saturday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
3
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia
4
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021