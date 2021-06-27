Till June 25, more than 31 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered: Centre to SC

The Centre on Saturday told the Supreme Court that till June 25 more than 31 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the country which includes over 1.73 crore doses to Health Care Workers (HCWs).

Over 2.66 crore doses have been administered to Frontline Workers (FLWs), over 9.93 crores doses to persons between 45 to 59 years of age and over 8.96 crore doses to persons above the age of 60 years, it said. The government said besides these, over 7.84 crore doses have been administered to persons between 18 to 44 years of age.

''Total 44.2 per cent of the priority population of persons above 45 years of age and 13 per cent of the population group of 18-44 years of age have received the first vaccine dose,'' the Centre said in its affidavit filed in the top court in the suo motu matter on COVID-19 management.

The Centre which gave the status of COVID-19 vaccines administered from January to June 25 said that a total of 27.3 per cent of the eligible population (18 years and above) have received one dose of vaccine.

''It is humbly submitted that prior to the initiation of the New Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National COVID Vaccination Strategy on May 1, 2021; a total of 15,49,89,635 (15.49 crore) COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country from January 16 to April 30, 2021,” it said, adding that the total figure includes 94,12,140 doses to HCWs and 1,25,58,069 doses to FLWs.

This also includes 5,27,07,921 doses to people in the 45 to 59 years of age group and 5,23,78,616 doses for people above the age of 60 years, the Centre said.

''It is further stated that, in the month of May, 2021, a total of 4,03,49,830 doses were provided by Union government to the states and union territories (UTs) for vaccination of priority group of HCWs, FLWs and persons aged 45 years plus and above as supply from government of India channel, for which no amount is collected from anyone,'' it said.

The government said in May, 3,91,80,160 doses were available for states and UTs, and private hospitals, which would be proportionate to the people of 18-45 age group in each state and UT. Therefore, in May, 7,95,29,990 doses were available for the national COVID-19 vaccination programme, it said.

The Centre said each state is informed by it in writing about the number of vaccine doses it would receive on a monthly basis and this exercise is absolutely essential so as to have uniform vaccination throughout the country. ''This endeavour can be successful only by treating India as one unit and considering the question on a pan-India basis. This can be achieved only with each state following the discipline in letter and spirit, and be in tune with simultaneous vaccination of the country avoiding any demands by one state at the cost of other states and residents of the rest of the country,'' it said.

The Centre said, similarly, in May and June, it has provided advance information to states and UTs regarding vaccine doses to be supplied to them for July. ''It is humbly submitted that allocation for the month of July 2021 for available vaccines was done amongst all States/ UTs on a pro-rata basis based on population of 18 years and above,” it said. It said that there is no global scientific evidence of viruses selecting to affect a particular age group. The central government said it has ensured that all state governments are geared-up to deal with any such potential threat to children. “Since health is a state subject and hospitals are under the state governments, the central government has proactively prepared two SOPs - one for prescribing an ideal clinical treatment and second prescribing the infrastructural facilities mandated in the hospitals,” it said.

The Centre added that it is in constant and direct touch with state governments to ensure that these facilities are created and augmented on war footing.

