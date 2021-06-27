Left Menu

Russia reports highest daily COVID death toll this year

Russia has reported its highest daily COVID-19 death toll of the year as the country grapples with a sharp spike in infections that has brought new restrictions in some regions.The national coronavirus task force said Saturday that 619 people died over the past day, the most since December 24.

  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The national coronavirus task force said Saturday that 619 people died over the past day, the most since December 24. There were were 21,665 new infection cases, nearly 1,300 more than on the previous day and more than double the 9,500 reported on June 1.

More than a third of the new infections were in Moscow. The city on Monday is to begin a system under which restaurant service will be limited to people who can show they've been vaccinated or had a recent negative coronavirus test.

Eighteen regions made vaccinations mandatory this month for employees in certain sectors.

