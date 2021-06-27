Brazil reports 64,134 new coronavirus cases, 1,593 deaths

Brazil on Saturday reported 64,134 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,593 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry.

Brazil has registered more than 18.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 512,735.

