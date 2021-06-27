Left Menu

China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 the day before

China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Saturday, down from 25 a day earlier, the health authority said. There were no new deaths. China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 23 a day earlier. As of Saturday, mainland China had a total of 91,732 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2021 06:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 06:58 IST
China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 the day before
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Saturday, down from 25 a day earlier, the health authority said. All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 23 a day earlier. As of Saturday, mainland China had a total of 91,732 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
3
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021