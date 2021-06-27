China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 the day before
China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Saturday, down from 25 a day earlier, the health authority said. There were no new deaths. China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 23 a day earlier. As of Saturday, mainland China had a total of 91,732 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2021 06:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 06:58 IST
- Country:
- China
China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Saturday, down from 25 a day earlier, the health authority said. All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday. There were no new deaths.
China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 23 a day earlier. As of Saturday, mainland China had a total of 91,732 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,636.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Health Commission
- China
- health authority
Advertisement