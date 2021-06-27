Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up

Spaniards were allowed to ditch their face masks for a walk in the park or a trip to the beach on Saturday for the first time in more than a year, but some people were in no rush to dispense with their facial protection against COVID-19. "I'm surprised because I expected to see many people without masks, but most are still wearing them," said Manuel Mas, 40, a singer, in the centre of the capital, Madrid.

Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases

Italy reported 40 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 56 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 838 from 753. Italy has registered 127,458 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM

Malaysia will extend a national lockdown beyond Monday to curb the spread of COVID-19, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. But Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fell below 4,000, Bernama said.

Germany to ramp up vaccinations in race with Delta variant

Germany will soon have so many doses of COVID-19 vaccine on hand that it will be able offer shots to passers-by in city centres or at places of worship as it seeks to vaccinate at least 80% of the population, health officials said on Saturday. While demand is still outstripping supply in many doctors' practices, this will switch to a surplus in the next few weeks, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, adding the country needed to press on fast with vaccinations to prevent the Delta variant from taking hold.

New Zealand extends COVID-19 alert level in capital

New Zealand will extend the COVID-19 alert level in the capital Wellington for two days, as authorities said on Sunday there is still a risk from an Australian tourist who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the city last weekend. Wellington, which moved to Alert Level 2 on Wednesday, will now remain at that level until Tuesday.

U.S. reaches 322 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered : CDC

The United States has administered 322,123,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning, and distributed 381,276,030 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday. Those figures are up from the 321,199,379 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 25 out of 380,222,670 doses delivered.

Australia's Sydney and Darwin in COVID-19 lockdowns

Sydney began a two-week lockdown on Sunday as a cluster of cases of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant rose to 110 in Australia's largest city, while an outbreak in the northern city of Darwin prompted a hard two-day stay-at-home order. "Given how contagious this strain of the virus is, we do anticipate that in the next few days, case numbers are likely to increase beyond what we have seen today," News South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a news briefing in Sydney.

Mallorca probes COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of partying students

Authorities in Mallorca are investigating a coronavirus outbreak involving more than 600 students celebrating the end of term in the Spanish island, just as it prepares for British tourists to return following the easing of travel curbs. Students visiting from the mainland went to a music concert at a bullring in the capital, Palma, as well as parties on boats and in hotels, and officials said on Saturday they wanted to find out if venues had adhered to virus-control measures.

Thailand announces new restrictions in Bangkok, other provinces

Thailand on Sunday announced new restrictions centred around its capital in a bid to tackle the country's worst coronavirus outbreak. The new measures, which will be implemented for 30 days from Monday, include a ban on restaurant dine-ins in Bangkok, the capital, and five surrounding provinces, according to a document published in the country's royal gazette.

Russian regions run low on vaccines as COVID-19 cases jump

A central Russian region on Saturday suspended COVID-19 vaccinations for two days due to a shortage of doses, local officials said, as the country reported its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since mid-January. Russia is facing a surge in new cases that authorities blame on the highly infectious Delta variant and slow progress on the vaccination drive, with daily deaths hitting a record in the capital, Moscow, on Friday.

