Left Menu

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 pc

As many 50,040 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 11:26 IST
India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 pc
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many 50,040 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. The number of cases is 2.7 higher than yesterday when the infection count rested at 48,698.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 45th consecutive day, with 57,944 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,86,403. The recovery rate stands at 96.75 per cent. With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,33,183, including 2,92,51,029 recoveries and 3,95,751 deaths.

The active cases constitute about 1.94 per cent of the total cases. Around 32.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the country's vaccination drive. 64.25 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 40,42,65,101 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021