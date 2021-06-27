Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 13:31 IST
UK health department to investigate leak of Hancock footage, says minister
Matt Hancock Image Credit: Flickr
Britain's health ministry will investigate how a recording of former minister Matt Hancock kissing and embracing his aide was released to the media and forced his resignation, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.

"It is a matter I know the department of health will be looking into to understand exactly how that recording ... got out of the system," he told Sky News, adding that the ministry would be launching an internal investigation.

"What Matt did was wrong, he acknowledged that it's why he apologized immediately for his behavior and acknowledged what he did was wrong and it's ultimately why he's taken the decision that his position was untenable and distracting from the wider work we all have to do ... to move out of the pandemic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

