Russia records 20,538 new coronavirus cases, 599 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 13:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia reported 20,538 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,451,291.

The government coronavirus task force said 599 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 133,282.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

