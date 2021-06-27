Left Menu

Goa ready to tackle COVID-19 third wave, says CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-06-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 14:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said his government was ready to tackle a possible third wave of the coronavirus infection with a committee of experts and required infrastructure in place.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said a pediatric intensive care unit and a neonatal intensive care unit have already been established with trained staff, while the task force headed by him was ready to purchase equipment as and when required.

Private hospitals have been told to mobilize extra beds for COVID-19 treatment on short notice, the CM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

