Indonesia reports record high 21,342 coronavirus cases – COVID task force
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 27-06-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 15:03 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 21,342 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 2,115,304, according to data from the country's COVID-19 task force.
The data also showed 409 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 57,138.
Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.
