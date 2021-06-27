Indonesia reports record high 21,342 coronavirus cases – COVID task force

Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 21,342 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 2,115,304, according to data from the country's COVID-19 task force.

The data also showed 409 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 57,138.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

