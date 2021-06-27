Left Menu

Ending COVID pandemic top priority says UK's new health minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 15:10 IST
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Sajid Javid said on Sunday his priority was to oversee a return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic in his new role as health minister, praising his predecessor Matt Hancock who was forced to resign after breaking coronavirus restrictions.

"We are still in a pandemic, and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible and that will be my most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible," he told BBC News.

