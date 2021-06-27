Left Menu

Israel's new leader urges youth to get vaccine

Israels new prime minister is urging the countrys youth to get vaccinated as coronavirus case numbers have crept up in recent days due to a localized outbreak of the Delta variant.Naftali Bennetts comments came at a meeting of the government Sunday in Jerusalem.We dont want to impose any restrictions not on parties, on trips or anything like that. But specifically because of this, if you dont want restrictions, go get vaccinated today.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-06-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 16:08 IST
Israel's new leader urges youth to get vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's new prime minister is urging the country's youth to get vaccinated as coronavirus case numbers have crept up in recent days due to a localized outbreak of the Delta variant.

Naftali Bennett's comments came at a meeting of the government Sunday in Jerusalem.

"We don't want to impose any restrictions: not on parties, on trips, or anything like that. But specifically because of this, if you don't want restrictions, go get vaccinated today. Talk to your parents and get vaccinated," he said.

Israel reinstated a mask mandate indoors amid a rise in new infections in the past week. Israel's Health Ministry recorded 113 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

The prime minister also says the government has appointed a special director in charge of managing the country's border crossings — with particular emphasis on Israel's main international airport — and preventing the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases.

Bennett said the appointment of Roni Numa, a former army general, aims to step up the country's efforts "to prevent the entry of this virus and variants and other future viruses from around the world into Israel.'' Many of the new cases reported in the past week were traced to individuals who had arrived from abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021