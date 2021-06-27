Olympics-Tokyo Governor Koike to extend rest for fatigue, NHK says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-06-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 16:38 IST
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who was admitted to hospital last week due to fatigue, will extend her convalescence for a few more days, public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported on Sunday.
Japan is ramping up preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which are due to start in weeks.
