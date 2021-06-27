Delhi registers 89 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate 0.12 pc

The national capital reported 89 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Sunday as the positivity rate dipped to 0.12 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Delhi has so far recorded 14,33,934 coronavirus cases. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered while the death toll stands at 24,965.

On Saturday, the city reported 85 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count this year, with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and nine deaths.

