Oman reports record number of covid deaths in 72 hours -Oman News

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-06-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 16:55 IST
Oman reported a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the past 72 hours, with 119 dying from the disease during this period, the newspaper Oman News said on Sunday.

A total of 5,517 people were diagnosed with the virus in the same period, it said.

