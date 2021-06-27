Oman reports record number of covid deaths in 72 hours -Oman News

Oman reported a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the past 72 hours, with 119 dying from the disease during this period, the newspaper Oman News said on Sunday.

A total of 5,517 people were diagnosed with the virus in the same period, it said.

