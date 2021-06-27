Left Menu

Covid: 45 more deaths, 222 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:45 IST
Covid: 45 more deaths, 222 new cases in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,518 on Sunday with 45 more fatalities, while 222 new cases pushed the infection tally to 17,05,596, according to an official statement issued here. Of the fresh fatalities, six deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Allahabad, followed by five in Kanpur, the statement said.

Of the new cases, 23 were reported from Lucknow followed by 17 from Kanpur, 15 from Varanasi and 14 from Gonda, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 169 people recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries so far to 16,79,913, the statement said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,165, it said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.77 lakh samples were tested, while over 5.70 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021