Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM

Malaysia will extend a national lockdown beyond Monday to curb the spread of COVID-19, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. But Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fell below 4,000, Bernama said.

Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Germany expects drugmaker Moderna Inc to deliver COVID-19 vaccines faster than expected, helping it ramp up vaccinations in coming months, the health ministry said on Sunday. Moderna will increase its deliveries to 1.33 million doses a week in July from 733,000 previously expected, raising the figure to 2.57 million a week in August and 2.95 million a week in September, the ministry said.

Germany to ramp up vaccinations in race with Delta variant

Germany will soon have so many doses of COVID-19 vaccine on hand that it will be able offer shots to passers-by in city centres or at places of worship as it seeks to vaccinate at least 80% of the population, health officials said on Saturday. While demand is still outstripping supply in many doctors' practices, this will switch to a surplus in the next few weeks, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, adding the country needed to press on fast with vaccinations to prevent the Delta variant from taking hold.

UK coronavirus vaccines have weakened link between infections and death, says scientist

Britain's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign has weakened the link between infections and deaths but it has not yet been completely broken, the head of a scientific advisory body to the government said on Sunday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to lift most remaining coronavirus restrictions on July 19 after being forced to postpone any further easing this month because of a growing number of cases largely from the more infectious Delta variant.

PM Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to overcome their hesitancy and get COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible, as concerns grow about the highly infectious Delta variant being detected in some states. After a fall in infections from May's daily peak of 400,000, India has redoubled its efforts to inoculate the country's 940 million adults amid supply constraints and fears of a third wave of pandemic.

New Zealand extends COVID-19 alert level in capital

New Zealand will extend the COVID-19 alert level in the capital Wellington for two days, as authorities said on Sunday there is still a risk from an Australian tourist who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the city last weekend. Wellington, which moved to Alert Level 2 on Wednesday, will now remain at that level until Tuesday.

U.S. reaches 322 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered : CDC

The United States has administered 322,123,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning, and distributed 381,276,030 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday. Those figures are up from the 321,199,379 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 25 out of 380,222,670 doses delivered.

Sydney and Darwin in lockdown as COVID-19 cases pop up across Australia

Australia reported on Sunday one of the highest numbers for locally acquired coronavirus cases this year, triggering lockdowns in the cities of Sydney and Darwin and forcing tighter restrictions in four states. Sydney began a two-week lockdown on Sunday as the Bondi neighbourhood cluster of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant rose to 110 in Australia's largest city, while an outbreak in the northern city of Darwin prompted a hard two-day stay-at-home order. "Given how contagious this strain of the virus is we do anticipate that in the next few days case numbers are likely to increase beyond what we have seen today," News South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a news briefing in Sydney. There were 38 cases of different COVID-19 variants reported by late Sunday, 30 of them in Sydney, four in Northern Territory, three in Queensland and one in Western Australia. It was the first time in months that so many different regions in Australia had reported new infections on the same day, and Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt also warned Australians there would be more to come.

Mallorca probes COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of partying students

Authorities in Mallorca are investigating a coronavirus outbreak involving more than 600 students celebrating the end of term in the Spanish island, just as it prepares for British tourists to return following the easing of travel curbs. Students visiting from the mainland went to a music concert at a bullring in the capital, Palma, as well as parties on boats and in hotels, and officials said on Saturday they wanted to find out if venues had adhered to virus-control measures.

Thailand announces new restrictions in Bangkok, other provinces

Thailand on Sunday announced new restrictions centred around its capital in a bid to tackle the country's worst coronavirus outbreak. The new measures, which will be implemented for 30 days from Monday, include a ban on restaurant dine-ins in Bangkok, the capital, and five surrounding provinces, according to a document published in the country's royal gazette.

