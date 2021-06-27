Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-06-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 19:11 IST
Goa reports 215 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 215 on Sunday to reach 1,66,098, while the death of seven patients took its fatality count to 3,039, a health department official said.

A total of 301 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, which pushed the state's recovery count to 1,60,548. There are 2,511 active COVID-19 cases in the coastal state at present, the official said.

As 3,120 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall test count has gone up to 9,11,479, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,66,098; new cases 215; death toll 3,039; discharged 1,60,548; active cases 2,511, samples tested till date 9,11,479.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

