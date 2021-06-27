Left Menu

Sikkim reports 170 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 27-06-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 19:20 IST
Sikkim on Sunday reported 170 new COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload to 20,111, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, 65 were registered in East Sikkim, followed by 55 in West Sikkim and 50 in South Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 2,137 active cases, while 252 people have migrated to other states and 17,421 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll stands at 301 as no fatality was recorded in the past 24 hours.

The state has so far tested 1,61,755 samples for COVID-19, including 817 samples in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of the state stands at 20.8 per cent, while the recovery rate has increased to 86.6 per cent.

