Kerala reports 10,905 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths in last 24 hours

Kerala reported 10,905 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 27-06-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 19:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 10,905 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday. Kerala also witnessed 12,351 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As per the state government data, there are 99,591 active cases in the state while the death toll has mounted to 12,879. As many 50,040 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The number of cases is 2.7 higher than yesterday when the infection count rested at 48,698. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 45th consecutive day, with 57,944 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,86,403. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

