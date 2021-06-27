Italy reports 14 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 782 new cases

Italy reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down down from 40 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 782 from 838. Italy has registered 127,472 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,743 on Sunday, down from 1,771 a day earlier. There were 10 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 9 on Saturday. The total number of patients in intensive care fell to 294 from 298.

Some 138,391 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 224,493, the health ministry said. (gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com)

