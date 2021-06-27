Britain records 14,876 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Britain recorded 14,876 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, down from 18,270 a day earlier, and 11 deaths, also lower than the 23 reported on Saturday, official data showed.
Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower.
The data also showed that 84.1% of adults had had a first dose of the vaccine and 61.6% had had two.
