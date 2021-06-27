Left Menu

Hanumantha Rao undergoing kidney treatment in Hyderabad

Senior Telangana Congress leader and former Member of Parliament V Hanumantha Rao is being treated for a kidney problem in the ICU of Apollo Hospital.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-06-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 20:44 IST
Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday night. Rao's health is currently stable, as per an official statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

