Hanumantha Rao undergoing kidney treatment in Hyderabad
Senior Telangana Congress leader and former Member of Parliament V Hanumantha Rao is being treated for a kidney problem in the ICU of Apollo Hospital.
ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-06-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 20:44 IST
He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday night. Rao's health is currently stable, as per an official statement.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
