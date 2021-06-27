Hanumantha Rao undergoing kidney treatment in Hyderabad

Senior Telangana Congress leader and former Member of Parliament V Hanumantha Rao is being treated for a kidney problem in the ICU of Apollo Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday night. Rao's health is currently stable, as per an official statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

