Left Menu

Punjab govt for aggressive testing, contact tracing to check spread of Delta Plus variant

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 20:50 IST
Punjab govt for aggressive testing, contact tracing to check spread of Delta Plus variant
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday issued directions for aggressive testing and contact tracing to check the spread of Delta Plus, a highly infectious variant of COVID-19.

Two cases of Delta Plus variant have been reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts of the state.

The Delta Plus variant has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Chairing a meeting of the Covid response group here, the chief secretary said a proposal regarding the installation of a whole genome sequencing machine at Government Medical College in Patiala will be taken up by the Medical Education and Research Department and the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC).

Reviewing the state's efforts to thwart the much-anticipated third wave of the pandemic, Mahajan said a draft policy is being prepared to tackle any more possible wave of the infection, according to an official release.

She also said the ICMR has approved dry swab testing and the state is going to test this method on a trial basis on 1,000 samples.

The chief secretary asked the health authorities to closely monitor the districts with high positivity rate, besides directing district epidemiologists to further identify pockets which are reporting higher numbers of cases within their respective districts, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021