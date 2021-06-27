Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana records 17 more fatalities, 115 fresh cases

Haryana on Sunday reported 17 more Covid-related deaths, which took the cumulative toll to 9,385, while 115 fresh cases pushed the tally to 7,68,378 in the state, according to the health departments daily bulletin.The latest deaths include two each from Gurgaon and Hisar districts, it said.Of the fresh cases, Palwal reported 20 cases while 16 cases were from Gurgaon, the bulletin said. The active cases in the state stand at 1,685.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 20:52 IST
Haryana on Sunday reported 17 more Covid-related deaths, which took the cumulative toll to 9,385, while 115 fresh cases pushed the tally to 7,68,378 in the state, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The latest deaths include two each from Gurgaon and Hisar districts, it said.

Of the fresh cases, Palwal reported 20 cases while 16 cases were from Gurgaon, the bulletin said. The active cases in the state stand at 1,685. The total recoveries so far are 7,57,308, and the recovery rate is 98.56 per cent, it said.

The cumulative positivity rate is 7.74 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

