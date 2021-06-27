Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot writes to PM, seeks his intervention for adequate supply of vaccines to Rajasthan

In a letter to the prime minister, he said the state has created a capacity to vaccinate over 15 lakh people a day, but the pace of inoculation drive is limited to the extent of supplies received from the Centre. The daily average of vaccine doses received since the start of vaccination drive for 18 years plus has been 3 to 4 lakh only, Gehlot said.

27-06-2021
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention to ensure adequate supply of coronavirus vaccines to the state to prevent a possible third wave. In a letter to the prime minister, he said the state has created a capacity to vaccinate over 15 lakh people a day, but the pace of inoculation drive is limited to the extent of supplies received from the Centre. ''The daily average of vaccine doses received since the start of vaccination drive for 18 years plus has been 3 to 4 lakh only,'' Gehlot said. He said that following Covid-appropriate behavior and vaccination are the only ways to effectively counter the threat of coronavirus.

''For ensuring 100 per cent vaccination to prevent the Covid third wave and to ensure that people are able to resume their livelihood related activities, I urge you to intervene personally and direct the concerned to ensure adequate supply of vaccines for the state,'' Gehlot said in his letter.

The chief minister said the current Covid situation in the state is relatively better with cases coming down sharply, but also mentioned the second wave had a far greater impact in the state.

He said the state has done exemplary Covid management during both first and second wave, and added that it is equally or even more important to take steps to prevent the occurrence of a third wave.

He also said Rajasthan is among the best performer in the vaccination drive.

Over 2.36 crore people have already been vaccinated in the state and it has achieved negative (less than 0 %) vaccine wastage, he added.

More than 70 lakh people would be due for their second dose by the end of July, he said, requesting supply of more doses.

