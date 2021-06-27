Left Menu

WHO director-general laments lack of coronavirus vaccines donated by rich countries

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 27-06-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 21:07 IST
The head of the World Health Organization lamented the lack of coronavirus vaccines being immediately donated by rich countries to the developing world.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that there was nothing to discuss during a recent meeting of an advisory group established to allocate vaccines.

In his words: “There are no vaccines to allocate.” Tedros says concerns being raised by some donors that African countries don't have the infrastructure to deliver vaccines or that there are vaccine hesitancy problems are inconsequential. He criticised rich countries that may be using that as a “pretext” not to donate vaccines.

