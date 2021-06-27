Left Menu

Sterlite Copper donates medical equipment worth Rs 2 cr to TN hospitals

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 21:21 IST
Sterlite Copper donates medical equipment worth Rs 2 cr to TN hospitals
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd owned Sterlite Copper on Sunday announced that it has provided over Rs 2 crore worth of medical equipment and supply to government hospitals in Tamil Nadu to help the state fight COVID-19.

Sterlite Copper set up a 30-bed facility with oxygen cylinder and other COVID-19 related equipment at the government hospital in Kayalpattinam, a company release said.

As many as 142 oxygen beds were provided to the government hospitals each in Tuticorin, Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam.

Sterlite Copper undertook the renovation work of the third floor in the Tuticorin medical college hospital and added 70 oxygen beds, distributed 75 jumbo oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 7,000 litres each.

Additional infrastructure support was provided to the health care centres in the form of overhead tanks, fire detection and fire-fighting systems in the districts, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021