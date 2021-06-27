Sterlite Copper donates medical equipment worth Rs 2 cr to TN hospitals

Vedanta Ltd owned Sterlite Copper on Sunday announced that it has provided over Rs 2 crore worth of medical equipment and supply to government hospitals in Tamil Nadu to help the state fight COVID-19.

Sterlite Copper set up a 30-bed facility with oxygen cylinder and other COVID-19 related equipment at the government hospital in Kayalpattinam, a company release said.

Advertisement

As many as 142 oxygen beds were provided to the government hospitals each in Tuticorin, Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam.

Sterlite Copper undertook the renovation work of the third floor in the Tuticorin medical college hospital and added 70 oxygen beds, distributed 75 jumbo oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 7,000 litres each.

Additional infrastructure support was provided to the health care centres in the form of overhead tanks, fire detection and fire-fighting systems in the districts, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)