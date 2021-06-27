Left Menu

Haryana reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

Haryana reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 27-06-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 22:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Haryana reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday. According to the state health department, Haryana also witnessed 217 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 7,68,263 while the recovery tally in the state stands at 7,57,091. As per the media bulletin, there are 1,685 active cases in the state.

India recorded 50,040 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,33,183, including 2,92,51,029 recoveries and 3,95,751 deaths. (ANI)

