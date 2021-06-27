Left Menu

Odisha's lone patient detected with COVID's Delta plus variant recovers in home isolation

Amid concerns over new Delta plus variant of COVID-19, Odishas first patient, who was detected with the new mutant version, on Sunday said it took him a little over three weeks to defeat the virus.The 60-year-old man, who hails from Barkote block of Deogarh district, also said that he strictly followed all advices given by doctors as he underwent home isolation, and that has helped him recover quickly.I experienced body ache and flu-like symptoms on April 23 and tested positive for the delta variant of the virus on April 26.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-06-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 22:14 IST
Odisha's lone patient detected with COVID's Delta plus variant recovers in home isolation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid concerns over new Delta plus variant of COVID-19, Odisha's first patient, who was detected with the new mutant version, on Sunday said it took him a little over three weeks to defeat the virus.

The 60-year-old man, who hails from Barkote block of Deogarh district, also said that he strictly followed all advices given by doctors as he underwent home isolation, and that has helped him recover quickly.

''I experienced body ache and flu-like symptoms on April 23 and tested positive for the delta variant of the virus on April 26. I had taken the first dose of Covishield vaccine on March 30. It took me around 20-25 days to defeat the virus. Thankfully, I didn't have to visit hospital,'' he told a local television channel.

Deogarh Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) M K Upadhaya noted that as many as 81 people were diagnosed with the disease between April 10 and April 30 in the village, where the 60-year-old man resided.

The sexagenarian, however, is so far the only one detected with the mutated strain, which has been identified as a 'variant of concern' by the Union government, the CDMO said, adding that he was glad that the patient has now recovered.

A member of an epidemiology team that visited the village on Saturday said, ''Only four of the 81 patients were hospitalised and the rest recovered at home. No death was reported from the village during this period.'' Senior health officials claimed that the first dose of Covishield might have helped the sexagenarian put up a stronger fight against the Delta plus variant, which, experts said, bind easily to lungs.

Director Health Services (DHS) Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the epidemiology team will further monitor his condition.

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021