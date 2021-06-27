Left Menu

Bengal reports 1,836 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 22:22 IST
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 14,94,949 on Sunday as 1,836 more people tested positive for the virus, the health department said in a bulletin.

A total of 29 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,612, it said.

The state now has 21,884 active cases, while 14,55,453 people have recovered from the disease, including 2,022 since Saturday.

West Bengal has so far tested over 1,40,61,046 samples for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 2,95,801 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Sunday, raising the number of those inoculated thus far to 2,08,88,441, officials said.

