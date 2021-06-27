PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61624 60614 807 203 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1433934 1407401 24965 1568 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 768378 757308 9385 1685 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 201590 196409 3456 1694 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 314731 305135 4304 5292 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 19941 19458 202 281 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 594883 574872 15991 4020 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 952129 941482 8914 1733 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 339619 324249 7092 2465 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1705596 1679913 22518 3165 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1879872 1822500 12599 44773 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2834630 2698822 34743 101042 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2888894 2775967 12879 99591 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9687 9299 48 302 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 116645 112229 1744 2672 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2465874 2390783 32290 42801 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 620613 602676 3635 14302 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 993289 973262 13431 6596 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10509 10463 4 42 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 166098 160548 3039 2511 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 823244 809506 10051 3687 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 789696 779963 8917 816 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6036821 5790113 121286 122252 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7455 7266 127 62 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 34932 32270 167 2495 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 500644 469067 4440 27137 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 721299 709578 9579 2141 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 345259 339036 5110 1113 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 67986 61038 1124 5824 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 48447 43070 819 4558 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 19324 14985 91 4248 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 24961 22251 487 1523 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha* 897062 863824 3848 29337 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 20111 17421 301 2137 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 63868 59706 662 3435 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1494949 1455453 17612 21884 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30274947 29297937 396663 569387 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 45853 58367 7985 -11,494 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Odisha and Tripura as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,02,33,183 and the death toll at 3,95,751. The ministry said there are 5,86,403 active cases, while 2,92,51,02 people have so far recovered from the infection.

