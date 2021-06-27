Telangana logs 748 new COVID cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hrs

Telangana reported 748 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday. According to the state health department, Karnataka also witnessed 1,492 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As per the media bulletin, there are 14,302 active cases in the state. The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 6,20,613 while the recovery tally in the state stands at 6,02,676.

As many as 3,635 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 so far in the state. The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.10 per cent, while the current fatality rate is at 0.58 per cent.

As many 50,040 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. The number of cases is 2.7 higher than yesterday when the infection count rested at 48,698.

With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,33,183, including 2,92,51,029 recoveries and 3,95,751 deaths. (ANI)

