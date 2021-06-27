Assam reports 1,523 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths

Assams COVID-19 tally rose to 5,00,644 on Sunday as 1,523 more people tested positive for the infection while 37 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,440, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan reported the highest number of new cases at 149, followed by Sonitpur (137), Jorhat (109), and Golaghat (95).

Dibrugarh and Jorhat reported seven deaths each, followed by five in Sonitpur, three each in Golaghat and Tinsukia, two in Goalpara, and one each in Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Hailakandi, Kamrup Metropolitan, Majuli, Morigaon, Sivasagar, and Udalguri districts, the bulletin said.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

The 1,523 new cases were detected out of testing of 55,131 samples on Sunday and the positivity rate for the day was 2.76 per cent, the NHM y bulletin said.

The state had reported 2,640 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday against the testing of 1,27,887 samples.

Assam currently has 25,790 active COVID-19 cases.

The overall positivity rate stands at 3.45 per cent against the total testing of 1,45,22,574 samples so far.

During the day, the state reported more recoveries than the number of new infections with 3,261 recuperating from the disease, the bulletin said.

In Assam, 4,69,067 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

As many 68,53,911 people have been administered the vaccine, of whom 11,86,212 received both doses.

A total of 19,924 persons were vaccinated on Sunday, down from 1,52,956 shots on Saturday.

