U.S. reaches 323 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered -CDC

Those figures are up from the 322,123,103 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 26 out of 381,276,030 doses delivered. The agency said 179,261,269 people had received at least one shot, while 153,028,665 in the United States are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 23:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia
The United States has administered 323,327,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, and distributed 381,282,720 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. Those figures are up from the 322,123,103 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 26 out of 381,276,030 doses delivered.

The agency said 179,261,269 people had received at least one shot, while 153,028,665 in the United States are fully vaccinated as of Sunday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

