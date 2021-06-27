Left Menu

North Macedonia gets 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines

So far, there have been more than 155,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 5,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic As a gesture of gratitude for several vaccine donations and free vaccination for Macedonian nationals in neighbouring Serbia, authorities have decided to waive highway tolls for Serbian tourists traveling on vacation to Greece until August 15.

PTI | Skopje | Updated: 27-06-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 23:55 IST
North Macedonia gets 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

North Macedonia on Sunday received a shipment of 500,000 doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccines that will allow authorities to continue mass immunisation in the country, which has slowed over the past two weeks because of vaccine shortages.

The vaccine shipments arrived at the country's main airport on two planes.

North Macedonia received another shipment of more than 100,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines through the COVAX system on Saturday.

The small Balkan country had struggled earlier with vaccine shortages, and mass immunization had begun in early May after North Macedonia received a shipment of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines.

Nearly 25 per cent of the country's 2.1 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose so far.

The COVID-19 epidemic in North Macedonia has drastically slowed down this month and authorities have decided to ease almost all restrictions by removing a curfew, and allowing bars and restaurants to organise weddings and other celebrations with 50 per cent of normal capacity. Protective masks are mandatory only indoors.

Health authorities in North Macedonia recorded only four cases of new infections on Sunday. So far, there have been more than 155,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 5,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic As a gesture of gratitude for several vaccine donations and free vaccination for Macedonian nationals in neighbouring Serbia, authorities have decided to waive highway tolls for Serbian tourists traveling on vacation to Greece until August 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activiti...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021