South Africa to tighten COVID-19 restrictions for 14 days

South Africa will tighten COVID-19 restrictions for 14 days as current containment measures are not sufficient to prevent a rise in infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

"Additional restrictions are necessary, ... We will put these additional restrictions in place for the next 14 days," Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.

Advertisement

Under the measures announced, all gatherings will be prohibited, there will be a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and the sale of alcohol will be banned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)