Brazil reports 33,704 new cases of coronavirus and 739 deaths -health ministry
Brazil recorded 33,704 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 739 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Brazil has registered more than 18.4 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 513,474 according to ministry data.
