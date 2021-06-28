Germany seeks to ban British travellers from EU on COVID-19 variant worries - The Times
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2021 04:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 04:54 IST
Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a vaccine, The Times reported https://bit.ly/35Tg3YZ on Monday.
The German chancellor wants to designate Britain as a "country of concern" because the Delta variant of the coronavirus is so widespread, the newspaper said.
