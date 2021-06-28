Mexico reports 2,384 new coronavirus cases, 43 additional deaths
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-06-2021 05:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 05:15 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 2,384 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 43 more fatalities, bringing the totals to 2,505,792 infections and 232,564 deaths.
