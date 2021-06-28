Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on June 27, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, and were spread over seven provinces and municipalities.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 22, up from 21 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 91,753, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)