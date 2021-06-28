Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them

Advertisement

Infectious disease experts are weighing the need for booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna mRNA-based vaccines for Americans who received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine due to the increasing prevalence of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant. A few say they have already done so themselves, even without published data on whether combining two different vaccines is safe and effective or backing from U.S. health regulators. Canada and some European countries are already allowing people to get two different COVID-19 shots.

Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM

Malaysia will extend a national lockdown beyond Monday to curb the spread of COVID-19, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. But Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fell below 4,000, Bernama said.

India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths

India reported Monday 46,148 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The South Asian country's total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 30.27 million, while total fatalities are at 396,730, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 979 overnight.

Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Germany expects drugmaker Moderna Inc to deliver COVID-19 vaccines faster than expected, helping it ramp up vaccinations in coming months, the health ministry said on Sunday. Moderna will increase its deliveries to 1.33 million doses a week in July from 733,000 previously expected, raising the figure to 2.57 million a week in August and 2.95 million a week in September, the ministry said.

UK coronavirus vaccines have weakened link between infections and death, says scientist

Britain's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign has weakened the link between infections and deaths but it has not yet been completely broken, the head of a scientific advisory body to the government said on Sunday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to lift most remaining coronavirus restrictions on July 19 after being forced to postpone any further easing this month because of a growing number of cases largely from the more infectious Delta variant.

Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer vaccine - ministry

Saudi Arabia will start inoculating young people aged 12 to 18 against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine after it was approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the health ministry said on a tweet on Sunday.

New Zealand extends COVID-19 alert level in capital

New Zealand will extend the COVID-19 alert level in the capital Wellington for two days, as authorities said on Sunday there is still a risk from an Australian tourist who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the city last weekend. Wellington, which moved to Alert Level 2 on Wednesday, will now remain at that level until Tuesday.

U.S. reaches 323 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered -CDC

The United States has administered 323,327,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, and distributed 381,282,720 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. Those figures are up from the 322,123,103 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 26 out of 381,276,030 doses delivered.

S.Korean consortium to produce Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine

Huons Global Co Ltd said on Monday its South Korean consortium plans to begin production of a single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine from as early as September. The plan followed a request by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine, and production would take place along with Sputnik V vaccines the consortium also intended to make for the sovereign wealth fund, Huons said.

Australia's COVID-19 response team holds urgent meeting amid outbreak

Australia's COVID-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant across the country prompted a lockdown in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere. More than 20 million Australians, or around 80% of the population, are now under some form of lockdown or COVID-related restrictions as officials grapple with COVID-19 flare-ups in almost every state or territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)