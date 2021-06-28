Left Menu

India records 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths

As many 46,148 new COVID-19 cases and 979 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 10:37 IST
India records 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
As many 46,148 new COVID-19 cases and 979 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday. Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 46th consecutive day, with 58,578 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,72,994.

The national recovery rate stands at 96.80 per cent. The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,79,331, including 2,93,09,607 recoveries and 3,96,730 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 40,63,71,279 samples were tested up to June 27. Of which 15,70,515 samples were tested on Sunday. Around 32.36 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the country's vaccination drive. India has achieved another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination and overtaken the USA in the total number of Covid Vaccine doses administered. (ANI)

