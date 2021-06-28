Australia's COVID-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant across the country prompted a lockdown in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a vaccine, The Times reported on Monday. The German chancellor wants to designate Britain as a "country of concern" because the Delta variant of the coronavirus is so widespread, the newspaper said. * Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and will self-isolate for 10 days, the government of the Grand Duchy said on Sunday.

* Germany expects drugmaker Moderna to deliver COVID-19 vaccines faster than expected, helping it ramp up vaccinations in coming months, the health ministry said on Sunday. * Britain's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign has weakened the link between infections and deaths but it has not yet been completely broken, the head of a scientific advisory body to the government said on Sunday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India reported on Monday 46,148 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to overcome their hesitancy and get COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible.

* Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported 18 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Monday. * Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 21,342 cases on Sunday.

AMERICAS * The U.S. drug regulator on Friday added a warning to the literature that accompanies Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots to indicate the rare risk of heart inflammation after its use.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa will tighten COVID-19 restrictions for 14 days as current containment measures are insufficient to cope with the speed and scale of new infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

* Namibia will from Tuesday temporarily suspend administering first doses of COVID-19 vaccines as supplies run low, a health ministry memo seen by Reuters showed. * Oman reported a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the past 72 hours, with 119 dying from the disease during this period, the newspaper Oman News said on Sunday.

* Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has removed an option for visitors to apply for COVID-19 vaccines from a dedicated mobile app, although a hotline run by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) last week said tourists were eligible. * Egypt expects to receive 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility next month, its health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Huons Global Co Ltd said on Monday its South Korean consortium plans to begin production of a single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine from as early as September.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares got the week off to a cautious start on Monday as a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend hurt investor sentiment while oil hovered around 2-1/2 year highs.

* Australia lowered its projections on Sunday for population and economic growth over the next 40 years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

