Taiwan reports smallest daily rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases since May 15

Taiwan reported 60 new domestic COVID-19 infections on Monday, down from 88 a day earlier.

It was the smallest rise in the daily figure since May 15, when the government raised the alert level for Taipei and its neighbouring city in the wake of a sudden spike of 180 domestic cases from just 29 on May 14.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)