Around 1.75 cr people vaccinated in MP so far: Govt

Nearly 1.75 crore people in Madhya Pradesh have so far been administered vaccine doses against COVID-19, a state government official said on Monday. Out of these people, 10.24 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 67,030 have also received the second dose, he said. In the 18 to 44 age group, 83.30 lakh people in the state have received the first dose, while 13.95 lakh have been administered the second dose also, the official said.

Besides, among those aged 45 and above, 80.90 lakh people have taken the first dose, while 15.44 lakh have received the second dose as well, he said.

The confidence and enthusiasm expressed by people towards vaccination resulted in a record 16.95 lakh people in the state getting inoculated during the mega drive on June 21, followed by over 11 lakh, seven lakh and 10 lakh vaccinations over the next three days, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

''It reflects people's confidence and enthusiasm in the vaccination process, and the role of those who have come forward to raise awareness on the issue is very important in this achievement," he said.

