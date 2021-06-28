Left Menu

Hope to resolve issues faced by Indians vaccinated with Covishield travelling to EU soon: Poonawalla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 12:15 IST
Hope to resolve issues faced by Indians vaccinated with Covishield travelling to EU soon: Poonawalla
Vaccine major Serum Institute of India chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla on Monday said he has taken up the issues faced by Indians who have taken the Covishield jab travelling to the European Union at highest levels and hoped to resolve them soon.

Covishield is the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India by the Pune-based vaccine maker.

''I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU, I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries,'' Poonawalla said in a tweet.

As of now European Union (EU) recognises Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, Oxford).

The other vaccines approved by the European Medicine Agency are Comirnaty by BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

