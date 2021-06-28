Left Menu

India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum: PM Modi

Noting that Indias Covid vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that vaccines for all, free for all remains the governments commitment. The prime minister said, Indias vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all. PTI KR AAR AAR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 12:25 IST
India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum: PM Modi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that India's Covid vaccination drive ''keeps gaining'' momentum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that ''vaccines for all, free for all'' remains the government's commitment. Modi was reacting to a tweet of the Union Health Ministry that put out an infographic saying India has achieved another milestone as the total number of jabs administered here is more than in countries like the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy. India administered 323.66 million doses by 8 am on Monday, it said. The prime minister said, ''India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum! Congrats to all those who are driving this effort. Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021